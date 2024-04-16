WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police searching for homicide suspect

    Supplied image of Tyron Custer Harper. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service) Supplied image of Tyron Custer Harper. (Source: Winnipeg Police Service)
    The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for help in locating a homicide suspect.

    On Tuesday, police announced that Tyron Custer Harper, 30, is wanted for second-degree murder in the death of Kevin Delaney Flett, 26.

    CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Flett was found critically injured in the area of Maryland Street and Wellington Avenue on Feb. 25. The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    Anyone with information on Harper’s whereabouts is about to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.

