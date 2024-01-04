WINNIPEG
Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

Lena Starr, 17, was last seen in the Osborne Village neighbourhood on Dec. 29. (WPS Handout) Lena Starr, 17, was last seen in the Osborne Village neighbourhood on Dec. 29. (WPS Handout)

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been missing for almost a week.

Lena Starr, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2023. According to police, she was last seen in the area of River Avenue and Osborne Street.

Starr is five-foot-three with a slim build. She has medium-length straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black parka with white fur trim, black pants, black shoes and black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

