Winnipeg police searching for missing teen

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a teen who has been missing for almost a week.

Lena Starr, 17, was reported missing on Dec. 29, 2023. According to police, she was last seen in the area of River Avenue and Osborne Street.

Starr is five-foot-three with a slim build. She has medium-length straight brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black parka with white fur trim, black pants, black shoes and black-framed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.