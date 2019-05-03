Winnipeg police are helping U.S. authorities search for a mother and child being sought after in an alleged child abduction case.

Police said the two, Elmedina Velic, 30, and her daughter Ayla Velic, 6, had been living in Clinton Township, Mich., and came to Winnipeg earlier this year.

Police believe they may be in Ontario now.

“What we know from U.S. authorities, it was sometime in January when she was believed to have left with her daughter and wasn’t coming back,” said Winnipeg police’s Const. Rob Carver, who said police here were notified that she could be in Winnipeg, but it isn’t clear how long she may have been here or for what purpose.

Carver said Elmedina was originally from Canada and is believed to have friends and family in Winnipeg. The Winnipeg Police Service has been given authority under a Hague Convention application to apprehend the child. Carver said her other parent is in the U.S.

“There is no suggestion that there is a concern for Ayla’s safety, just want to make that very clear, that’s not the case here,” said Carver, adding that the case “doesn’t even come close” to meeting the strict criteria for an Amber Alert to be released.

Elmedina is described as being around five-foot-six and weighing 160 pounds with dark hair.

Police said Elmedina was last seen driving a 2016 Red Nissan Versa with Michigan licence plate number DUE 2506.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Velics is asked to contact missing persons unit investigators at 204-986-6250.