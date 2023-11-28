Winnipeg police seize $1.3M in meth, fentanyl during drug investigation

The Winnipeg Police Service seized $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a drug investigation in the city last month.

According to police, officers with the Guns and Gangs Unit took two people into custody and executed a search warrant in the 100 block of James Avenue on Oct. 19.

During this search, police seized a gun, counterfeit money and drugs. The items included:

Approximately nine kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $450,000;

Approximately 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $850,000;

A large quantity of prescription pills;

A loaded Glock handgun and ammunition;

Approximately $50,000 in Canadian money;

$450,000 in counterfeit Canadian money; and

Packaging materials.

A 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who are both citizens of Mexico, were charged with a number of offences including possession of scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine and possession of scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl.

Both suspects were taken into custody.