WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg police seize $1.3M in meth, fentanyl during drug investigation

    Winnipeg police

    The Winnipeg Police Service seized $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl during a drug investigation in the city last month.

    According to police, officers with the Guns and Gangs Unit took two people into custody and executed a search warrant in the 100 block of James Avenue on Oct. 19.

    During this search, police seized a gun, counterfeit money and drugs. The items included:

    • Approximately nine kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $450,000;
    • Approximately 2.1 kilograms of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $850,000;
    • A large quantity of prescription pills;
    • A loaded Glock handgun and ammunition;
    • Approximately $50,000 in Canadian money;
    • $450,000 in counterfeit Canadian money; and
    • Packaging materials.

    A 27-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, who are both citizens of Mexico, were charged with a number of offences including possession of scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine and possession of scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl.

    Both suspects were taken into custody.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News