Winnipeg police seize 3D-printed gun during attempted shoplifting, two men arrested

A 3D-printed gun and drugs were seized by police after two men were caught trying to steal from a store on Thursday.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 to a business in the 2300 block of McPhillips Street for reports of a man with a gun.

Police learned Loss Prevention Officers (LPOs) saw one man trying to steal items from the store. The man tried to leave without paying but was stopped by the LPOs and taken to a secure holding room.

After he was stopped, police say a second man became aggressive with the LPOs. The LPOs were able to handcuff the man, at which point he threatened them and told them he had a gun.

A gun was found and turned over to police when they arrived.

Along with the 9mm 3D-printed gun, police also seized a magazine with ammunition, $3,700 in cash, 180 Oxycodone tablets, 76 grams of methamphetamine and 138 grams of Down.

In total, the drugs have an estimated street value of $25,940.

While in police custody, the first man also used a different name to conceal his identity police said.

A 32-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing several firearm and drug-related charges and he remains in custody. A 30-year-old man from Winnipeg has been charged with identity fraud – intent to avoid arrest and theft under $5,000. He also had a warrant out for failing to attend court.

He was released on an undertaking. None of the charges have been proven in court.