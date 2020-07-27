Advertisement
Winnipeg police to announce results of organized crime investigation
Published Monday, July 27, 2020 8:27AM CST Last Updated Monday, July 27, 2020 9:58AM CST
WINNIPEG -- Murder, weapon, and drug charges have been laid following a recent investigation into organized crime in Winnipeg.
The Winnipeg Police Service will provide more information during a news conference at 11 a.m. on Monday at police headquarters. CTV Winnipeg will live-stream the event.
Police have not released information about how many people have been charged in the investigation.
This is a developing story. More details to come.
