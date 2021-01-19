WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on a homicide investigation from October 2020, where a man’s body was found in the Red River.

The police service will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

Winnipeg police said the body of 29-year-old Mohamed Mohiadin Ahmed of Winnipeg was discovered in the Red River in the area of Churchill Drive and Hay Street on Oct. 12, 2020.

Ahmed’s death was investigated as a homicide.

Police will also give an update on a shooting on Selkirk Avenue that sent two people to the hospital Monday night.

Police tape could be seen outside of a convenience store in the area Monday night. Selkirk Avenue between Aikins Street and Robinson Street was closed as police investigated.

Police said Tuesday morning that the shooting victims are in stable condition.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Danton Unger.