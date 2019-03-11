

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public of a scheme in which a caller pretends to be a police officer in attempt to get a potential victim to transfer money.

Police said the scam is targeting local phone numbers and involves a call from someone claiming to be a criminal investigator, who says the Canada Revenue Agency is owed money.

The caller then directs their target to dial the Winnipeg police’s non-emergency line, so they can confirm an investigation is underway.

At this point the victim believes they have started a new call, but the initial caller is still on the line. Police said the caller then pretends to be a police officer and tries to convince their target to transfer a large amount of money.

Police advise the public to be cautious of unexpected callers and to not assume that phone numbers on a call display are accurate.

They note the CRA never asks for immediate payment by Interac e-transfer, bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards, and they won’t use aggressive language or threaten arrest.

Officers encourage people to talk to elderly people about these types of schemes to help protect them.

For more information police said to go to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre website.