Winnipeg pub fight leads to seizure of nearly $60k in drugs: police

    The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) arrested three men after a pub fight in the city led to the seizure of 3D-printed handguns and nearly $60,000 in drugs.

    The investigation began around 6 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2023, when officers were called about an altercation involving a gun at a pub in the 600 block of Pembina Highway.

    Police investigated and determined that the victim, who is a man in his 20s, had stepped away from the VLT he was using. Officers allege that when he returned to the VLT, he got into an argument with three other men who he didn’t know.

    Police said the victim was then threatened with a pool cue, adding that one of the suspects pulled out a gun. The police were called and the three suspects got in a car and drove away. No one was physically hurt.

    The WPS stopped the suspect vehicle in the 800 block of Weatherdon Avenue and took the three men into custody.

    Police searched the car and seized:

    • 2.2 kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $50,000;
    • One ounce of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $3,000;
    • 50 OxyContin tablets with an estimated street value of $4,000;
    • 12 grams of Psilocybin with an estimated street value of $180;
    • About $20,000 CAD;
    • Two ‘Glock’ type 3D-printed handguns; and
    • Ammunition.

    Three men, ages 21, 19 and 18, were charged with gun and drug-related offences. They were taken into custody.

