A Winnipeg radio host has been taken off the air on Tuesday over comments he made about transgender people.

Dave Wheeler from 92.1 CITI’s Wheeler in the Morning made a comparison between transgender people and actors who “pretend” while he was on the air.

Andrea Goldstein, Senior Director of Communications, Rogers Media says “The comments do not represent our standards and core values, and we apologize for the insensitive and hurtful remarks made by Dave Wheeler. We do not condone this type of behaviour, and we are taking steps to address this.”

A representative from the transgender community was invited to participate on the show.

There is no word on when Wheeler will return.