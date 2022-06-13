Winnipeg's average mosquito trap counts rise over the weekend

City-wide average trap counts ballooned over the weekend in Winnipeg, with the daily average more than quadrupling in 24 hours.

The city released updated numbers for Sunday, showing the city-wide daily average was 14, with the Adulticiding Factor Analysis (AFA) level at medium.

The AFA level is based on a number of criteria, including soil moisture conditions, forecasted rainfall and trap counts. The AFA must be at high to initiate the city’s residential fogging program.

Sunday’s numbers found the highest average in the northwest portion of the city at 22 mosquitos, with one of its traps reporting 95 mosquitoes.

The northeast quadrant had an average of 16, while the southeast had 12.

The southwest had the lowest daily average trap count with six.

Meanwhile, Sunday’s daily average was down from Saturday’s, which sat at 25. That figure was a big jump from Friday’s trap counts, which had a city-wide average of four.

The numbers come after a rainy weekend in Manitoba. Environment Canada estimates the city received nearly 12 millimetres of precipitation on Sunday.