WINNIPEG -- A private school in Winnipeg has backtracked on its plans to transition to remote learning, after receiving recommendations from public health and consulting with the community.

Less than a day after announcing high school students at St. Mary’s Academy would be transitioning to remote learning, the school has put the decision on pause and said it will not be sending students home.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday, Connie Yunyk, the president of St. Mary’s Academy, said the school has decided to hold off on remote learning based on recommendations from the province and consultation with the communities.

“We are navigating through very challenging times with information changing at an incredibly fast pace,” Yunyk said. “Last week was particularly difficult as we experienced our first – and to date: only – COVID-19 positive case at our school.”

Yunyk said the school originally decided to transition high school students to remote learning as of Oct. 26 out of an ‘abundance of caution and care.’

But on Tuesday evening, Yunyk said unless they get new information from the province, students will remain in the classrooms.

“We appreciate your understanding as we work through the complexities of ensuring the safety of your daughters and your families, and apologize for any confusion,” Yunyk said in the letter.

CTV News has reached out to the province for more information.