WINNIPEG -- Water bills in Winnipeg are officially going up, after city council voted for the increase.

On Thursday, City Council voted in favour of four years' worth of hikes. A report to the Water and Waste committee says the increases for a typical residential bill would go up by three per cent in 2020, an increase of $33. In 2021 it would go up by another three per cent, an increase of $35. In 2022 it would go up by 2.8 per cent, an increase of $34, and would increase the same amount in 2023.

The city says the increases are required to pay for billions of dollars of waste water upgrades, including improvements to the North End Sewage Treatment Plant.

City officials warn if financial help doesn’t come from the other levels of government for the project, future hikes will be even higher.

The province has said it is committed to the project.