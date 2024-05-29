Winnipeg woman arrested after failed robbery attempts

A Winnipeg woman was arrested on Monday following a pair of failed robbery attempts.

The incident began around 1:35 p.m. on Monday when the Winnipeg Police Service received a report of a commercial robbery in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue.

Officers went to the scene, where they learned that a woman came to the bank, took out a knife and tried to take money from a teller who was dispersing funds to a customer. Police note the suspect was unsuccessful and left the bank before police arrived.

The investigation continued around 1:50 p.m. when officers were directed to a retail store in the same block as the bank where they found and arrested the suspect. Police allege she was in possession of a knife and a stolen pair of runners, which were seized as evidence.

Police investigated and determined that after leaving the bank, while still brandishing the knife, the suspected allegedly went to a hair salon and tried to steal a cash register. Officers said the suspect tried to stab one of the salon’s staff members and then pushed her to the ground as she fled the scene empty-handed.

The 44-year-old victim sustained a minor injury and did not require medical attention.

According to police, the suspect then went to a nearby clothing store, where she stole a pair of runners, valued at $100, and then fled to the fourth business where she was arrested.

A 30-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of robbery and theft under $5,000. She was taken into custody.