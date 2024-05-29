WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg woman arrested after failed robbery attempts

    Winnipeg police
    Share

    A Winnipeg woman was arrested on Monday following a pair of failed robbery attempts.

    The incident began around 1:35 p.m. on Monday when the Winnipeg Police Service received a report of a commercial robbery in the 3600 block of Portage Avenue.

    Officers went to the scene, where they learned that a woman came to the bank, took out a knife and tried to take money from a teller who was dispersing funds to a customer. Police note the suspect was unsuccessful and left the bank before police arrived.

    The investigation continued around 1:50 p.m. when officers were directed to a retail store in the same block as the bank where they found and arrested the suspect. Police allege she was in possession of a knife and a stolen pair of runners, which were seized as evidence.

    Police investigated and determined that after leaving the bank, while still brandishing the knife, the suspected allegedly went to a hair salon and tried to steal a cash register. Officers said the suspect tried to stab one of the salon’s staff members and then pushed her to the ground as she fled the scene empty-handed.

    The 44-year-old victim sustained a minor injury and did not require medical attention.

    According to police, the suspect then went to a nearby clothing store, where she stole a pair of runners, valued at $100, and then fled to the fourth business where she was arrested.

    A 30-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of robbery and theft under $5,000. She was taken into custody.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News