Winnipegger arrested in string of sexual assaults, indecent acts

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a string of sexual assaults and indecent acts said to have happened in the span of an hour in downtown Winnipeg.

Police say the Winnipeg man was found downtown by general patrol members and arrested without incident.

He was then turned over to the sex crimes unit.

The suspect faces seven charges of indecent act, two counts of sexual assault, as well as a count of robbery and assault.

The arrest comes after police asked for the public’s help finding a suspect wanted for multiple sexual assaults and indecent acts in downtown Winnipeg on Tuesday.

The incidents all took place between four and five p.m.

One happened at a restaurant in the 200 block of Portage Avenue. Police said a man made sexual comments to female staff and exposed himself. Staff managed to get him out of the restaurant and call police.

Another incident happened in the skywalk system, when a woman said a man exposed himself, while a second woman said a man touched her in a sexual and inappropriate manner when she left a nearby business.

Police were also called to the 500 block of Portage Avenue, where two other women said a man exposed himself to them and assaulted them on the ground before running away. Neither needed medical attention, officials said.

A woman also reported being touched in an inappropriate sexual manner while shopping at a store in the 200 block of Portage Avenue.

The suspect was detained in custody.

- With files from CTV’s Charles Lefebvre

