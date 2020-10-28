WINNIPEG -- Winnipeggers are being warned about potential exposure to COVID-19 on Winnipeg Transit.

The incident happened on Oct. 20, with the city saying the person was on route 77 between 11 a.m. and 11:40 a.m.

The person boarded the bus at Mandalay Drive and Mapleton Drive and got off at CF Polo Park mall.

If anyone who was on the bus during that time and they develop symptoms, they are advised to seek information regarding testing.

People are being reminded to stay home when they are showing symptoms.

If people use the bus, they should practice social distancing and they are required to wear a mask.