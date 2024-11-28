Winter Leisure Guide available for families
Registration for activities such as swimming, skating, and art classes will be available for parents next month.
The Winter 2025 City Leisure Guide was released Thursday, and also includes options for swimming and skating lessons.
Registration for activities will start at 8 a.m. on Dec. 10 for Winnipeg residents and Dec. 12 at 8 a.m. for those living outside of the city.
Registration can be completed online, by calling 311, or in person at the Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex between 8 a.m. and noon on Dec. 10.
Registration can also take place at 365 Main Street, 170 Goulet Street, or at any city pool during regular operating hours.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Two-month GST holiday bill expected to pass the House today, Conservatives to vote against
The federal government's five-page piece of legislation to enact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's promised two-month tax break on a range of consumer goods over the holidays, is expected to pass in the House of Commons by the end of the day.
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying striking employees off as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark.
B.C. man lied about cancer diagnosis while dodging $330K debt, court hears
A construction contractor from B.C.’s Lower Mainland has been ordered to repay a $330,000 loan from a friend who gave him leeway for years, despite her own financial suffering – all because she was under the false impression he had brain cancer.
Good Samaritan killed in tragic accident while helping stranded Calgary driver
Calgary police say a Good Samaritan who stopped to help another motorist was killed in an accident on Wednesday night.
Man jumps out of moving roller-coaster after safety belt fails
Terrifying video shows a man jumping out of a moving roller-coaster in Arizona after he says his safety belt failed.
Listeria contamination concerns prompt mushroom recall: Health Canada
Health Canada says customers across Ontario and Quebec should throw out or return any O’Ya hoho brand Enoki mushrooms due to listeria concerns.
W5 Investigates 'Let me rot in Canada,' pleads Canadian ISIS suspect from secret Syrian prison
W5's Avery Haines tells the story of Jack Letts, a Canadian Muslim convert in a Syrian jail, accused of being a member of ISIS. In part two of a three-part investigation, Haines speaks with Letts, who issues a plea to return to Canada to face justice.
Canadian woman shares methanol poisoning story in wake of death investigation in Laos hostel
Cuddling on the couch with her dog, Ducky, no one would notice that anything is different about Ashley King. Even when she walks across the living room, she doesn’t miss a step. But the 32-year-old has gotten used to functioning with only two per cent vision.
Carrot recall for E. coli risks updated with additional product, correction: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has published an update to a recent national recall on organic carrot brands over E. coli contamination risks.
Regina
-
NDP asks province to cut PST on groceries, something Sask. premier says doesn't exist to begin with
The Saskatchewan NDP called on the province to cut the provincial sales tax (PST) on groceries Thursday as part of its plan to address ongoing cost of living concerns, but the premier says there is no such tax on groceries in the province.
-
Woman from B.C. killed in collision on Sask. highway
A woman from B.C. was killed in a collision near Langenburg, Sask. on Wednesday.
-
Scott Moe disagrees with Trump's tariff threat but says all can agree border security needs work
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has adamantly disagreed with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff threat on Canada and Mexico, but says he feels all can agree that border security needs to be addressed.
Saskatoon
-
'Got to deal with it': Saskatoon residents dealing with bumpy, snowy roads
Most of the main roads in Saskatoon are cleared, but feeder streets and residential roads are a different story.
-
-
Edmonton
-
-
60-year-old woman accused of defrauding senior at least $1.6M
Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has charged a 60-year-old woman for allegedly defrauding a local senior at least 1.6 million.
-
West Edmonton Mall to open early for Black Friday event
With Black Friday only hours away, Canada's largest mall is getting ready for one of the biggest shopping days of the year.
Calgary
-
-
Alberta has won again, so check your tickets
Another lucky ticket was bought in Alberta, lottery officials said Thursday.
-
Carbon monoxide alarm forces evacuation of southeast Calgary building
Calgary fire crews responded to a carbon monoxide alarm Thursday morning in the city’s southeast.
Toronto
-
Police release new details following rash of carjackings and shootings in Toronto's east end
Toronto police have released new details about a series of attempted carjackings and shootings that left one person seriously injured in Toronto’s east end on Wednesday night.
-
Toronto woman injured after falling out of wheelchair provided by Air Canada, husband says
What could have possibly been Sheila Rizzuto’s last vacation ever was ruined after she fell out of an Air Canada-provided wheelchair and badly injured herself, according to her husband.
-
Ontario to expand role for nurse practitioners, registered nurses
Ontario plans to make regulatory changes that it says will allow nurse practitioners and registered nurses to provide more services and tests in several settings.
Ottawa
-
SIU investigating falling death of teen at Ottawa apartment
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate the circumstances of an 18-year-old woman's death in Ottawa Thursday.
-
Striking Canada Post workers rally at head office in Ottawa
Over a hundred of Canada Post workers held a rally outside of the Crown corporation's head office in Ottawa on Thursday, as the strike job action by 55,000 postal workers nears the end of its second week.
-
Youth arrested in death of Perth, Ont. teen now facing first-degree murder charge: OPP
The 16-year-old accused of killing a 15-year-old boy in Perth, Ont. last month is now facing a first-degree murder charge, according to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Montreal
-
'Clearly identifiable signs': Quebec report highlights domestic violence risk factors
A Quebec committee that examines domestic violence deaths has found that many victims aren't accessing the help they need even if the signs of violence are clear.
-
Montreal shopping mall playing 'Baby Shark' song to prevent unhoused from loitering
A shopping mall and office complex in downtown Montreal is being criticized for using the popular children's song 'Baby Shark' to discourage unhoused people from loitering in its emergency exit stairwells.
-
Middle East protests: Police chief defends force while admitting to limitations
Montreal's police chief said there have been as many as 109 arrests in connection with pro-Palestinian protests in the last 14 months.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW 'Everybody's on guard': Residents shaken after bodies found inside burning SUV in Chipman, N.B.
Residents of Chipman, N.B., are expressing their shock after the bodies of two people were found inside a burning vehicle in the community this week.
-
First snowfall warning of the year issued for parts of the Maritimes
A coastal storm moving up the eastern seaboard of the U.S. will bring a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes Thursday night and continue into Friday.
-
Less than half of eligible voters cast ballots in Nova Scotia's provincial election
Less than half of all eligible voters turned out for Nova Scotia's provincial election, with almost 66,000 fewer voters casting ballots than in the province's 2021 election.
Vancouver
-
-
B.C. Chiefs 'alarmed' by federal and B.C. government's role in First Nations dispute
The Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs says the federal and provincial governments are wrongfully choosing sides in a land title dispute between two First Nations.
-
BC Place to be fenced off for Taylor Swift shows, with zone limited to ticket holders
Vancouver officials say areas around BC Place stadium will be strictly limited to ticket holders for Taylor Swift's three Eras Tour shows that begin next week, as they announce preparations for what they say will be one of the biggest event weekends in the city's history.
Vancouver Island
-
-
-
Kelowna
-
Kelowna, B.C., to host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026
The Western Hockey League's Kelowna Rockets will host the Memorial Cup in the spring of 2026, the Canadian Hockey League said Wednesday.
-
545 vehicles impounded in 332 days: BC Highway Patrol pleads for drivers to slow down
Mounties with the BC Highway Patrol in Kelowna say they've impounded more than 545 vehicles for excessive speed and aggressive driving so far this year. That works out to more than 1.6 per day.
-
Man in hospital following targeted shooting in Kamloops
Police are appealing for information on a targeted shooting that resulted in the hospitalization of a man in Kamloops.
N.L.
-
'Who profits on hunger?': Inuit send pleading emails to minister about food costs
People in Nunavut and northern Labrador have been writing to Canadian government officials this year to say grocers were charging exorbitant prices despite receiving a federal subsidy.
-
As N.L. firm pivots, scientists say Canada's green hydrogen dreams are far-fetched
A Newfoundland energy company's embrace of data centres is raising doubts about eastern Canadian hopes of harnessing the region's howling winds to supply Germany with power from green hydrogen.
-
Canadian leads group pushing Vatican for zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy
An international group led by a Canadian is in Rome this week to push the Catholic Church to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on abuse by clergy.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ontario site selected for nuclear waste underground repository
A region in northern Ontario has been chosen as the site to hold Canada's nuclear waste in a deep geological repository.
-
Sudbury family donates $1M to Health Sciences North Foundation
Di Brina Family Holdings announced Thursday it is donation $1 million to the Health Sciences North Foundation.
-
Advocates push Ontario, federal governments for change in dealing with IPV incidents
A North Bay man, Ish Van Der Rassel, is working with Canadian model, actress and activist Cait Alexander, the founder of Ending Violence Everywhere, to combat the rising number of cases of intimate partner violence.
Barrie
-
Individuals living in encampment in Barrie's south end given notice to vacate
Several police officers and city staff attended a homeless encampment in Barrie’s south end on Thursday morning to inform the individuals living there they would soon have to vacate the area.
-
Police arrest allegedly armed man shoplifting in Barrie
Barrie police arrested a man accused of waving an edged weapon at store security while attempting to shoplift.
-
Kidnapping charge withdrawn against man accused in Elnaz Hajtamiri case
The charges against one of the men accused of kidnapping Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri nearly three years ago were withdrawn and stayed by the Crown in a Collingwood courtroom this month.
Kitchener
-
One dead, another hurt in Cambridge shooting
Waterloo Regional Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Cambridge.
-
-
Police trying to identify man after accessible van damaged in Kitchener parking lot
Waterloo Regional Police have released photos of a man as part of their investigation into a damaged vehicle in Kitchener.
London
-
Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation chosen to host Canada’s deep geological repository
The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has chosen Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation (WLON) to host Canada’s deep geological repository.
-
Demand is up as Business Cares Food Drive kicks off 25th annual campaign
With the need being greater than ever, the Business Cares Food Drive has kicked off its annual holiday season campaign.
-
