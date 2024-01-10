Winter sport enthusiasts excited by snowy weather hitting Manitoba
After a stretch of mild temperatures, flurries have finally entered the forecast for much of southern Manitoba. The wintery weather is being welcomed by many, especially those who’ve been waiting to take part in some outdoor activities, such as cross-country skiing.
According to the Cross Country Ski Association of Manitoba (CCSAM), the trails at Windsor Park Nordic Centre are almost ready to open to the public.
“We’re aiming to open on Friday this week,” said centre manager Laurie Penton.
Penton said this year marks the latest start to the season since the CCSAM took over the centre’s operations more than 20 years ago.
“Now with this fresher snow, everyone’s going to be excited to be able to ski the whole network, which is over 10 kilometres of trails,” Penton said.
Assiniboine Park is also preparing its passageways for the public.
“We need a little more snow to get the ski trails groomed,” said Assiniboine Park Conservancy communications director Laura Cabak. “But fingers crossed we’ll be able to do that soon,” she added, saying the park plans to open its trails this weekend.
The park’s toboggan hill and duck pond skating rink are already up and running.
“The mild weather in December was quite enjoyable, but it made it really difficult for people to enjoy all those winter activities that they know and love,” Cabak said.
Snowmobilers are also rejoicing over the flurries. Snoman (Snowmobilers of Manitoba) said its members have been waiting anxiously to get out on the trails.
“It’s really good that we’re getting this snow right now,” said Snoman executive director Yvonne Rideout. “We have six clubs open already…and we have 10 that are preparing to open next week.”
However, the City of Winnipeg and CAA Manitoba warn the ‘winter wonderland’ can lead to dangerous driving conditions.
“How you drive in the summer is not how you drive in the winter,” said CAA Manitoba government and community relations manager Ewald Friesen. He added Manitobans should be prepared for all situations by ensuring their phone has enough battery and by having an emergency kit in their car.
"An emergency kit can have a number of things in it to help you. Blankets, water, snacks, a flashlight. It can have waterproof matches, for instance, batteries, all sorts of things to help you if the wait times are long for us to come get you or if you're in a stranded area."
The city’s streets maintenance manager Michael Cantor said drivers should also keep an eye out for snowplows.
“It’s a slow-moving system, so we’ll let it come down,” Cantor said. “But we’ll start probably plowing at night, overnight.”
According to Cantor, the lack of snow in November and December helped with the city’s snow removal budget. However, he couldn’t put a number figure to the claims.
“The impact is positive,” he said. “But numbers-wise, the year-end hasn’t been calculated so we don’t have those numbers yet.”
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
Conservatives call for ethics investigation into PM Trudeau's Jamaica trip
The federal Conservatives are calling on Canada's conflict of interest and ethics commissioner to launch an investigation into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent Jamaica trip, despite his office indicating the vacation was given the green light.
Blocking non-permanent resident admissions could worsen recession in 2024: Desjardins report
Canada's population has surged over the last year, with growth driven in large part by foreign workers and international students. But as the federal government weighs limiting non-permanent residents, a new report from Desjardins says such a move would 'deepen the recession expected in 2024.'
'No place being honoured': Manitoba revokes honour to former art gallery director for alleged Nazi ties
Manitoba’s premier is revoking a provincial honour given to a former director of the Winnipeg Art Gallery due to his alleged ties to the Nazi party.
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
Christie ends his presidential bid in an effort to blunt Trump's momentum before Iowa's GOP caucuses
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Wednesday suspended his Republican presidential bid just days before Iowa’s leadoff caucuses, ceding to growing pressure to drop out of the race from those desperate to deny Donald Trump a glidepath to the nomination.
Selena Gomez reveals what she really said to Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes
Selena Gomez is setting the record straight about some alleged drama at Sunday’s Golden Globes. Speculation started when a photo of Gomez and Taylor Swift at the event sparked chatter about what the two close friends may have been discussing.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Ontario man charged after suspected $6.5M cocaine bust at border
Federal authorities say they’ve brought charges against a Brampton, Ont., man accused of trafficking cocaine across an Ontario border.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Minor injuries reported after 'apparent explosion' at north Regina business
Three people received minor injuries following an "apparent explosion" at a north Regina business.
-
Judge hears challenge to Saskatchewan law around pronouns in schools
A Saskatchewan judge has begun hearing a legal challenge over a law that requires parental consent when children under 16 want to change their names or pronouns at school.
-
Warming centres available in Regina as temperatures drop
Temperatures have dropped in Regina, which means the risks of being outside for prolonged periods of time are particularly dangerous.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon passengers landing in Orlando told they 'entered the country illegally'
A Saskatoon-area couple travelling to Orlando last Friday is left with many unanswered questions after an unexpected delay because of a security breach by an airport employee.
-
'Incompetence': Saskatoon lawyer says a judge shortage puts trials at risk
A Saskatoon lawyer is warning the public about a persistent shortage of judges in the province’s superior court system that’s putting criminal trials at risk.
-
Battery-powered toy sparks Saskatoon house fire
A small, battery-powered toy sparked a destructive Saskatoon house fire.
Northern Ontario
-
Charge dropped in provincial court for Sault driver involved in fatal crash
The provincial charge against the man police say was responsible for the crash that killed a pregnant Sault Ste. Marie woman and her unborn child last September has been dropped.
-
Sudbury digs out after first major winter storm of 2024
After 18 centimetres of snow fell across Greater Sudbury, residents spent Wednesday digging out and clearing their properties.
-
Driver killed in collision with train in Muskoka
One person has died in a collision with a train in Gravenhurst.
Edmonton
-
Several people arrested as police sweep 8th encampment in central Edmonton
Three people were led away from a central Edmonton homeless encampment in handcuffs Wednesday, a day after some people living there refused orders to leave.
-
One-fifth of Alberta businesses 'most likely' to close due to looming CEBA repayment deadline: CFIB
A deadline looms for businesses to pay back loans received during the COVID-19 pandemic from the federal government — and as a result, says the Alberta Chamber of Commerce, thousands of them are at risk of closing.
-
opinion
opinion Tax breaks you should know about for 2024
It’s a new year, which means that the 2023 tax year is officially over and Canadians can begin filing their tax returns. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew shares some of the most important tax breaks you should look into this tax season and review some of the key changes to Canada’s tax code for 2024.
Toronto
-
Sentences lowered for kidnappers, shooters and drug traffickers due to conditions at Toronto's 'Guantanamo South'
Dozens of criminals found guilty of knife attacks, gunplay, drug trafficking and child pornography are among those being given lower sentences and sent back to the street sooner following a standoff between Ontario judges and the provincial government over notorious conditions in a Toronto jail dubbed 'Guantanamo South.'
-
These are Ontario's rejected licence plates from 2023
More than 5,000 applications for personalized Ontario licence plates were rejected in 2023 due to sexual references, abusive language, and copyright issues.
-
Ontario set to close some ServiceOntario locations
The Doug Ford government is shuttering some ServiceOntario locations.
Calgary
-
Man catches cab to south Calgary hospital after being shot
A man was dropped off by a cab at Rockyview General Hospital after being shot shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday in Calgary.
-
Alberta’s arts and culture minister heads to Hollywood to promote film and television industry
Alberta’s Minister of Arts, Culture and Status of Women is in Los Angeles this week to promote the province’s growing film and television industry.
-
Committee approves sale of lands near Glenmore Landing for high-rise development
A city committee voted in favour of a plan to sell two parcels of "surplus" lands near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary and the motion will now make its way to council for a final decision.
Montreal
-
Quebec rejects proposal to have armed security guards in Montreal Jewish schools, places of worship
The Quebec government is rejecting a proposal from multiple local politicians who called for special permission to allow Jewish schools and houses of worship to hire armed security guards.
-
ER overcrowding will 'continue to be difficult,' says Quebec health minister
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé had mostly bad news in his first update of the year on the province's emergency room network.
-
Quebec man accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend facing new charges
New criminal charges have been laid against a Montreal-area private trainer after a second complainant has come forward with allegations of assault.
Ottawa
-
2-vehicle crash leaves one dead, another injured
Ottawa paramedics say a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 174 has left one person in critical condition.
-
Ottawa pharmacist reacts to Florida importing Canadian prescription drugs
There’s growing concern for pharmacists in Canada after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's decision allowing Florida to import Canadian prescription drugs in bulk for a lower cost.
-
Ottawa driver saved from vehicle after driving onto ice in winter storm
A driver was saved from their vehicle on the ice in the midst of a winter storm on the Ottawa River Tuesday evening.
Atlantic
-
Halifax Pallet shelters to arrive in late January
The Government of Nova Scotia will set up Pallet village for people experiencing homelessness near the end of the month at the earliest.
-
P.E.I. government announces updated regulations for Child Care Act
The Government of Prince Edward Island announced three new Early Years designated child-care centres and updated regulations for centres across the province.
-
N.B. woman who donates prom dresses searches for new space
A New Brunswick woman who donates prom dresses is looking for a new space for her operation.
Kitchener
-
One person hurt after pickup hits pole head-on
A pickup truck slammed head-on into a pole Wednesday night near a busy Kitchener intersection. One person was taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
-
'I wouldn't fly them again': Staffing shortages leave Flair flight grounded in Las Vegas
A Kitchener man is calling for better communication and support from airlines after his loved ones were left stranded at the Las Vegas airport.
-
Two local hockey players break records at U18 women’s world championships
Two young hockey players from Waterloo Region are breaking records at the U-18 Women’s World Championships.
Vancouver
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Man who stalked ex-fiancée banished from B.C. city where he lives
A man who stalked his ex-fiancée for months after their breakup has been barred from coming within 50 kilometres of the B.C. city where they both live – in what legal experts describe as a rare case of “banishment” as a probation condition.
-
Warning about -20 C wind chill values on B.C.'s South Coast this week
An incoming blast of Arctic air could pose a risk of frostbite and hypothermia on B.C.'s South Coast this week, according to a warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
'Nothing has sold': Investors struggling to sell short-term rental properties ahead of B.C. law changes
Sharan and Stephen Gordon purchased a 300-square-foot micro loft in the Janion building in downtown Victoria four years ago as a retirement investment – to rent out short term and to stay in for significant periods of time when visiting grandkids in Victoria.
-
Victoria police say man caught on video starting massive restaurant fire
Major crime detectives in Victoria have released surveillance images of a man who they say is responsible for causing a blaze that destroyed a restaurant in the city's Burnside neighbourhood last summer.
-
North Cowichan mayor asks province for support Crofton mill curtailments
North Cowichan Mayor Rob Douglas has reached out to B.C. Forests Minister Bruce Ralston to help support the Crofton pulp and paper mill as ongoing curtailments impact the municipality.