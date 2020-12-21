WINNIPEG -- A winter storm that is expected to dump up to 25 cm of snow on southern Manitoba by Wednesday could cause delays or cancellations to community health services – specifically home care services.

On Monday, the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the weather-related service delays or cancellations are possible for clients depending on how bad Manitoba is hit by an incoming snowstorm.

"Every effort will be made to maintain existing schedules. However, some weather-related delays or cancellations may be inevitable," the WRHA said in a new release.

It said people who have visits postponed or cancelled will be contacted by phone. It said services will be delayed, rescheduled, or cancelled.

Those who want to cancel or postpone their visits can contact their case coordinator, nurse, or call the after-hours service line at 204-788-8331.

It said home care clients might want to have back-up plans.

"We anticipate that service will resume as per usual once the storm has cleared, and we apologize in advance for any disruption this may cause our clients," the WRHA said.

The City of Winnipeg has been placed under a winter storm warning. Environment Canada said a winter storm beginning on Tuesday morning could drop between 10 to 25 cm of snow by Wednesday evening, as well as bring wind gusts of 70 to 80 km/h. There is also a risk of freezing rain.

Environment Canada urged people to consider postponing nonessential travel until conditions improve, as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots will be difficult to navigate because of the snow.

Conditions are expected to improve throughout Wednesday.