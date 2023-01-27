Winter weather causing school bus cancellations, highway closures in Manitoba

File image of a snowy day in Manitoba. File image of a snowy day in Manitoba.

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canadians worried about the state of provincial health systems: poll

A new survey suggests the vast majority of Canadians have concerns about the state of the health-care system, particularly in Atlantic provinces where hospitals have struggled to maintain emergency services for months. Leger and The Association for Canadian Studies surveyed 1,554 Canadian adults over a two-day period in January.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island