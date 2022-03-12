Woman, 80, returning to Winnipeg two months after transfer to Russell hospital

An 80-year-old Winnipeg woman, who was transferred to a hospital in Russell, Man., two months ago, is returning to Winnipeg.

In an email, CTV News Winnipeg learned that Joan Hodgson, 80, is being transported to a geriatric rehab bed at the Deer Lodge Centre on Saturday.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Hodgson was admitted to Concordia Hospital on Dec. 20 after breaking her leg. She remained at Concordia until Jan. 12, when she was transferred to the Russell Health Centre without notice.

Hodgson’s transfer came as part of the health-care system’s patient transfer protocol to free up space in Manitoba hospitals.

Hodgson had been hoping to return to Winnipeg as she was separated from friends and family members in Winnipeg due to COVID-19 visitation protocols and an outbreak at the Russell Health Centre.

To make matters worse, Hodgson’s son who was helping to care for her died unexpectedly after she moved to Russell.

Though Hodgson is returning to Winnipeg, her family said they are concerned about the amount of effort it took to have her needs met, to get her back to her home community, and to get someone to hear Hodgson’s and her family’s concerns.

The family is also upset that there doesn’t seem to be plans to have patients transferred out of their communities returned home.

Shared Health previously told CTV News Winnipeg that poor road conditions and weather have resulted in the postponement of some transfers.

The Shared Health spokesperson also said that prior to any transfer, the care teams review a patient’s needs to make sure the hospital they’re going to can meet their immediate and ongoing care requirements.

- With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb.