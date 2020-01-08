WINNIPEG -- Fisher Branch RCMP are investigating after a woman was hit by a vehicle on Peguis Frist Nation.

On Tuesday, Mounties were called to East Road on the First Nation around 11 p.m.

According to RCMP, a 30-year-old woman was going north on East Road when she hit a 27-year-old woman, who was believed to walking on the side of the road.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers said the driver was arrested for driving a vehicle while impaired, causing bodily harm, and charges are pending.