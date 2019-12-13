WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have charged a 31-year-old woman in connection with a fatal crash earlier this year that killed a 4-year-old girl .

The collision happened on March 18, 2019 near Isabel Street and Alexander Avenue when the girl and her mother were crossing the street. The crash sent the young girl and the woman to the hospital. The child died the next day, and her mother was seriously hurt.

Police said at the direction of the Crown’s office, a 31-year-old woman has been charged with adult driving carelessly causing death; adult driving carelessly causing bodily harm; two counts of adult disobey traffic control device; and two counts of adult as a novice driver operating without a supervising driver.

She was released on an appearance notice.

CTV News Winnipeg reported earlier this year that the woman and child were newcomers from Eritrea. They had just moved to the neighbourhood and were beginning to settle in at the time of the crash.

In June, city administrators recommended safety upgrades be made at the crossing where the crash occurred.