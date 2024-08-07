Woman confined, assaulted for two days, man arrested: Brandon police

Brandon police have arrested a man after investigators say a woman was confined and assaulted at his home for two days.

Police received a report on Tuesday that a woman was able to escape from a home in the 600 block of 8th Street on Aug. 3 and was now in hospital.

Police said she was forcibly confined in the home for two days, where she was assaulted and threatened.

Brandon police arrested a 44-year-old man at the home and the woman's property was also found during the arrest.

He has been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, forcible confinement and failure to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody and charges against him haven't been proven in court.