Woman dead following car crash in Maples neighbourhood: police

One woman is dead following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Maples neighbourhood on Tuesday.

According to Winnipeg police, the single-vehicle collision took place around 6 a.m.

The woman who was driving the car was taken to the hospital in critical condition where she died from injuries.

The traffic division is investigating, with police saying the incident doesn’t appear to be criminal.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.