WINNIPEG -- RCMP are searching for a 22-year-old woman last seen in Steinbach, Man.

Jewel Emily Wood was last seen on Nov. 21 walking from her home on Wilson Street in Steinbach. RCMP received the report that she was missing on Nov. 25.

RCMP describe Wood as five foot two weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair. She was last seen wearing black coloured clothing.

Anyone with information about Wood is asked to call the Steinbach RCMP at 204-326-4451, or Crime stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477. Secure tips can also be sent online at Manitoba Crime Stoppers.