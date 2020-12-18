WINNIPEG -- A 29-year-old woman from Lake St. Martin First Nation has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday night.

According to Gypsumville RCMP, officers responded to the collision at 6:55 p.m. Wednesday. The crash occurred on Provincial Road 513, approximately four kilometres east of Gypsumville.

Officers found the woman on the road after being struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to RCMP, a vehicle being driven by a 20-year-old man from Dauphin River was heading east on the road when it hit the woman, who was walking on the road.

The driver stopped at the scene and called 911 immediately, RCMP said.

According to the RCMP, dark lighting conditions and the victim wearing dark clothing were factors in the crash. Alcohol and speed are not involved.

The investigation into the crash continues.