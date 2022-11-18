Zoo wolf dies from cancer

The Assiniboine Park Zoo’s only female grey wolf has passed away after an extended battle with cancer.

Onyx was the only female member of the zoo's pack, where she developed a tough skin living amongst her four brothers.

In 2018, the zoo's vet team identified her first mammary mass, and she had several surgeries to remove and treat additional tumors.

Sadly, her latest tumor was malignant, and the cancer spread.

Onyx is remembered by her care team as gentle wolf who will be greatly missed.