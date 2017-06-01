Featured
10 people charged with trafficking drugs in Norway House Cree Nation
Police said the arrests and seizures were made after executing two search warrants and two traffic stops between April 30 and May 16.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, June 1, 2017 8:12PM CST
RCMP have charged multiple people and seized a significant amount of drugs in Norway House Cree Nation.
According to RCMP, cocaine and crack cocaine was seized, as well as marijuana, shatter and drug paraphernalia.
A total of 10 people, all from Norway House Cree Nation, are facing a long list of charges, including trafficking and possession:
- William Sampson, 46
- Caressa Ettawacappo, 28
- Grant Monias, 52
- Verla Monias, 42
- Eleanor Albert, 48
- Cory Keeper, 29
- Joseph Muskego, 32
- Carter Cromarty, 19
- Isaiah Cromarty, 18
- John Robinson, 29
RCMP ask anyone with information regarding drugs, or any other criminal activity, to call their local police detachment, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.
