RCMP have charged multiple people and seized a significant amount of drugs in Norway House Cree Nation.

Police said the arrests were made after executing two search warrants and two traffic stops between April 30 and May 16.

According to RCMP, cocaine and crack cocaine was seized, as well as marijuana, shatter and drug paraphernalia.

A total of 10 people, all from Norway House Cree Nation, are facing a long list of charges, including trafficking and possession:

William Sampson, 46

Caressa Ettawacappo, 28

Grant Monias, 52

Verla Monias, 42

Eleanor Albert, 48

Cory Keeper, 29

Joseph Muskego, 32

Carter Cromarty, 19

Isaiah Cromarty, 18

John Robinson, 29

RCMP ask anyone with information regarding drugs, or any other criminal activity, to call their local police detachment, or contact Manitoba Crime Stoppers.