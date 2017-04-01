The operation of the Red River Floodway means fewer homes in Winnipeg require sandbags than originally estimated.

The City of Winnipeg had said on Thursday that as many as 50 homes were at risk of flooding. On Saturday, the city said 25 homes need sandbags dikes now as a precaution.

It will revisit the other 25 properties some time later.

The city has asked the owners of the other 25 properties to remain on standby.

The Red River is expected to peak in Winnipeg on Sunday. The city estimated the river would peak between 18.6 and 20.8 feet at the James Avenue station.

As of about 11 a.m. Saturday, the river level at the James Avenue station was 19.3 feet, according to the City of Winnipeg website.

The number of properties at risk could change, depending on ice conditions and whether any rain or snow falls in the next few days.

The Assiniboine River overflowed its banks and flooded this parking lot on Roslyn Road in Winnipeg on Saturday, April 1, 2017. (Photo: Twitter/@icedkarma1)

The city said it has enough sandbags to meet the current need and crews continue to make more.

If a property owner hasn’t been contacted by the city but believes their property is at risk, call 311 or email 311@winnipeg.ca.

