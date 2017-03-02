Fire destroyed a home near the community of Lorette Thursday night.

CTV News was told by a witness on scene, around 4 p.m. the flames broke out at a house.

The witness said no one was inside at the time of the fire, but there was a family member sleeping in a modular home near the engulfed residence.

They said a passerby noticed smoke when the fire first started, and contacted the family to notify them. The family then called the lone person inside modular home to get out immediately.

Once the person escaped, they were able to run inside the home on fire and rescue the family dogs before going to another building for shelter.

There is no damage estimate and no word on a cause.

Taché fire officials could not be reached Thursday night.