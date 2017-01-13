Featured
Adult, two children taken to hospital after grease fire
Fire paramedic crews were called to an apartment at 31 Weatherstone Place just before 5 p.m.(File Image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, January 13, 2017 5:49AM CST
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says an adult and two children were taken to hospital Thursday after a grease fire started on a stove in their apartment in Southdale.
Fire paramedic crews were called to an apartment at 31 Weatherstone Place just before 5 p.m.
The fire department says the adult had second-degree burns to their body. The two children were taken to the Children’s Hospital as a precaution.
There is no estimate of damage.
The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Read
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5