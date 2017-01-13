

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says an adult and two children were taken to hospital Thursday after a grease fire started on a stove in their apartment in Southdale.

Fire paramedic crews were called to an apartment at 31 Weatherstone Place just before 5 p.m.

The fire department says the adult had second-degree burns to their body. The two children were taken to the Children’s Hospital as a precaution.

There is no estimate of damage.

The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.