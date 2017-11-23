Featured
Armed, dangerous man wanted by RCMP
Ian Mervin Paupanekis, of Thompson, is wanted for pointing a firearm and an attempted armed robbery at a business in Thompson on Nov. 17. (Source: Manitoba RCMP)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 10:52AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:00AM CST
Thompson RCMP are looking for a 31-year-old man who they say committed multiple firearms offences.
Ian Mervin Paupanekis from Thompson is wanted for allegedly pointing a firearm during an attempted armed robbery at a business in Thompson on Nov. 17.
RCMP consider Paupanekis armed and dangerous. Officers said not to approach him and instead contact police immediately.
Anyone who knows Paupanekis’ whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.