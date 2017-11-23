

CTV Winnipeg





Thompson RCMP are looking for a 31-year-old man who they say committed multiple firearms offences.

Ian Mervin Paupanekis from Thompson is wanted for allegedly pointing a firearm during an attempted armed robbery at a business in Thompson on Nov. 17.

RCMP consider Paupanekis armed and dangerous. Officers said not to approach him and instead contact police immediately.

Anyone who knows Paupanekis’ whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.