

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg studio that benefits people living with mental illness is at risk of shutting its doors.

Artbeat Studio has lost a major source of funding through the federal government.

To get it through, it needs to raise $150,000 by the end of April. Right now, it's halfway to its goal thanks to donations from nearly 150 people.

Artbeat runs three projects: the artist in residency; free daily art programming; and a gallery boutique.

The projects are aimed at helping with healing and empowerment.

“Recovery is not something that you can just get from taking medication and sitting at home in isolation. It takes a bit of work," said Nigel Bart.

Artbeat has a website where people can donate. Anyone who donates is invited to colour in an original artwork.

Artbeat is now in its 12th year of operation and has mentored over 200 artists.

(Photo: Jamie Dowsett/CTV Winnipeg)