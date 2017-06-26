

CTV Winnipeg





The Assiniboine Park Zoo is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with activities for the whole family over the Canada Day long weekend.



Each day from July 1 to 3, the first 150 visitors will receive a free polar bear token.



“Canada’s 150th is an extra special celebration, so we’re bringing lots of Canadian spirit to the weekend along with our summer exhibits,” said Gary Lunsford, Senior Director of Animal Care and Conservation at Assiniboine Park Zoo, in a release.



Over the weekend, the zoo will be hosting 14 daily zoo keeper talks, with some focusing specifically on Canadian creatures. Kids can also get crafty in the Gateway to the Arctic Building, get their faces painted, and write a birthday message to Canada on the giant chalk wall.



Parks Canada will also be offering a photo-op in Journey to Churchill, where you can transport yourself to any of Canada’s national parks through the use of a green screen and props.



On Canada Day, visitors can use the park and ride service for Canad Inn’s Family Fun Day activities in Assiniboine Park.



A full list of activities happening at the zoo for Canada 150 can be found here.