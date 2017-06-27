

CTV Winnipeg





A 32-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after a shooting in Winnipeg’s West End.

Police were called to a rear lane of the 500 block of Sherbrook Street Sunday. A 36-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Winnipeg police said they launched an investigation and identified a suspect. On Monday at around 8:30 p.m., police pulled over a vehicle near Main Street and Manitoba Avenue and found the suspect.

Police said they seized a loaded handgun from the vehicle.

Kalvin George Hitchings, 32, was charged with a number of offences including attempted murder using a firearm.

He was taken into custody.