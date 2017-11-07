Frustrated and fed up, a St. James business owner says police have been ticketing drivers in his parking lot beside his business, and he has the video to prove it.

Nathan Zassman owns Aviva Natural Health Solutions and the adjoining parking lot.

He said it’s supposed to be for customers, but for months police have been pulling drivers into the lot taking up space from people who want to park and shop at his business.

“Not only is it blocking our entrance way, it doesn't look good when people are trying to shop here and they see police cars here," said Zassman.

Zassman shared video surveillance of incidents with CTV News.

The footage shows three separate events where police pull into Zassman’s parking lot with a driver who appears to have committed a traffic violation.

In two cases, a driver is observed making an illegal left turn at a nearby intersection. The officer appears to follow or direct the driver into the parking lot.

In a third instance, an officer is stopped with a driver on the road, before both vehicles pull into the parking lot.

Zassman said the pattern repeats itself when motorists disobey a no left turn sign and it’s been a problem now for about a year.

"Often there are unmarked police cars …. just waiting for them to do it, and as soon as they do they get behind them and they push them into our parking lot and clog up our parking lot with police cars and cars they're ticketing."

Zassman said he’s asked officers if they can ticket drivers elsewhere.

Winnipeg police said the purpose of being there was to enforce the rule of the no left turn sign, and the use of the private lot should not have been done more than once or twice.

“I can see if you’re stuck as a traffic officer if you’re needing to pull someone in safely, but in this case it sounds like we’ve overused our option to try and do that and I think we have to come up with a better strategy and we will,” said Const. Rob Carver.

Police said they sympathize with Zassman’s issue, are aware of it, and are looking to make changes and find a solution.

Police say they aren’t trespassing.

“We have the ability to go into a lot and I don’t think most private businesses are upset if we do that on a case by case needed basis,” said Carver.

Zassman understands police have a job to do, he just doesn't know why it has been happening here.

"It's a great location when police don't block it,” he said. “They can do whatever they want. I just don't want them to be continuously bringing these drivers into our lot.”

Zassman said he's pleased police plan to stop ticketing people on his property.

Carver said if police need to pull someone over in an emergency situation, they will still use the lot, but they don't plan to pull drivers over there on a regular basis anymore.