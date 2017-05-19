Featured
Canadian musical 'Come From Away' to launch North American tour in 2018
Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., following the 9/11 attacks. (File Image: HO/The Canadian Press)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 19, 2017 10:00AM CST
NEW YORK -- Canadian musical "Come From Away" will embark on a North American tour beginning next year.
The award-winning show will launch its tour at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre in October 2018.
Additional cities have not yet been announced.
The 9/11-inspired musical also announced an extension of its current Broadway showcase, with tickets now available for performances through May 20, 2018.
A third production of "Come From Away" will be staged at Toronto's Royal Alexandra Theatre beginning on Feb. 13, 2018.
Created by Canadian husband-and-wife duo Irene Sankoff and David Hein, "Come From Away" is set in Gander, N.L., following the 9/11 attacks.
The remote town provided refuge to 6,579 passengers and crew on 38 planes that were diverted when U.S. air space was closed.
The Tony-nominated show has already won outstanding musical honours from New York's Outer Critics Circle Awards and the Helen Hayes Awards in Washington, D.C.
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Recall of Garnoff Botanicals products containing opioid substitute
- Driver flees during traffic stop, drops gun in attempted escape: police
- RCMP hope to break deadly trend on May long weekend
- Tiny house enthusiasts push for legal changes
- Canadian musical 'Come From Away' to launch North American tour in 2018