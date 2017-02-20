Learning team work and building confidence in young girls was the aim of the Girls Got Game basketball clinic held on Monday at Red River College.

This is the first time the all-day event – which is opened to girls ages 9-12 – has been held in Winnipeg, and included kids from not only Manitoba, but Syria as well.

Ten-year-old Tahania Hassan is a Syrian refugee whose family moved to Canada one-year ago. She is among six other Syrian girls who were invited to join in the local basketball clinic.

"I learn how to pass and how to be a team,” Hassan said. “I like to play with the girls. The girls help me how to play basketball.”

The Newcomers Multi-Sport Program said when it heard of the clinic, it jumped on the opportunity to include the Syrian girls.

“To connect to the community and be integrated with the Canadian kids,” said Carolyn Trono, with the newcomers program. “It's really important that groups come together to play sport. It's part of our welcoming way in Canada, and in Winnipeg."

Christine Ahrens, the organizer of Girls Got Game, said shooting hoops is not only beneficial for the Syrian girls, but the local girls as well. She explained keeping sports alive for all young girls is important, no matter where they come from.

"When they turn 13, there's some research to show that girls drop out six times more than boys,” Ahrens added. “I wanted to get it just before that age, so they can see how much fun it is, that they have a sport they love to play and feel confident playing as they enter high school."

Around 36 girls attended the Girls Got Game clinic, which has inspired Ahrens to host it again next year.