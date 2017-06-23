The City of Winnipeg is exploring an idea to encourage more drivers to ditch their gas burning vehicles.

The city’s innovation committee asked for a report on the feasibility of placing quick charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.

Administrators will consult with Manitoba Hydro and other impacted groups while identifying possible locations.

The city is also attempting to tap into external funding, including federal money on the table for green initiatives.

The plan was initially brought forward by Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona).