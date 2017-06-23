Featured
Charge here: City eyes quick charge stations for electric cars
The city’s innovation committee asked for a report on the feasibility of placing quick charging stations for electric vehicles across the city. (Source: Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
Published Friday, June 23, 2017 9:13AM CST
The City of Winnipeg is exploring an idea to encourage more drivers to ditch their gas burning vehicles.
The city’s innovation committee asked for a report on the feasibility of placing quick charging stations for electric vehicles across the city.
Administrators will consult with Manitoba Hydro and other impacted groups while identifying possible locations.
The city is also attempting to tap into external funding, including federal money on the table for green initiatives.
The plan was initially brought forward by Coun. Russ Wyatt (Transcona).
MOST WATCHED
More news from Winnipeg
- Man charged with second degree murder in Sumner death after police standoff
- Money key: Leaders say damaged rail line to Churchill could be fixed in 2 months
- Man charged with string of break and enters dating back to 2015
- Manslaughter charge laid after assault victim dies of injuries
- Stolen human toe returned to rightful owner