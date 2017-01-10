

Sarolta Saskiw, CTV Winnipeg





A brand of chocolate pretzels has been recalled by the Canada Food Inspection Agency for possible salmonella contamination.

The organization said anyone who bought My Mix Grab n' Go chocolate pretzel hearts should throw them out or return them to store where they were bought.

Anyone who has become sick from consuming the recalled product is told to contact their doctor.

CFIA said food contaminated with salmonella may not look or smell spoiled, but can still make you sick.

“Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections,” the CFIA added. “Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.”

This comes after the same product was recalled in another country, CFIA said. There have been no reported illnesses in Canada.

The CFIA said it will be conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.