City Councillors push for transit system changes
The city's public works chair wants Winnipeg Transit service improved to get more people on board. (File Image)
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 10:13AM CST
A push is on to make bus trips in Winnipeg more convenient.
The city's public works chair wants Winnipeg Transit service improved to get more people on board.
Backed by Coun. Jenny Gerbasi, Coun. Marty Morantz is calling for a linked network of bus routes that would provide frequent service.
They tabled a motion on Wednesday that said the best way to enhance riders' experiences is to provide routes which are simple, easy to understand, frequent and with good connections.
The councillors say by encouraging people to ride the bus, the city will cut down on greenhouse gas emissions from residential vehicles.
