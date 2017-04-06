The city has decided on a replacement for Malathion to battle mosquitoes.

A new report says Winnipeg’s insect control branch plans to use DeltaGard if nuisance spraying is needed in 2017. Approval for use from Health Canada is expected by June at the latest.

Other alternatives, such as continuing with Malathion, and another product Pyrocide, were considered. But the report says neither is recommended due to liability risk and health concerns.

The city says one citywide application of DeltaGard costs $200,000, compared to $100,000 for Malathion and $500,000 for Pyrocide.