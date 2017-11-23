Featured
City wants to repair 20 major streets; needs government approval
Mayor Brian Bowman says while he's having discussions with his provincial counterparts, he's worried the Pallister government might want to spend some of the money outside the Perimeter Highway. (Source: Scott Andersson/CTV News)
Published Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:21AM CST
Last Updated Thursday, November 23, 2017 11:23AM CST
The City of Winnipeg has released a list of 20 major streets it wants to repair over six years, but it needs the Pallister government to sign off.
In the summer city council requested $182 million in federal infrastructure funds.
Now a wish list of 20 streets is on the table for upgrades including Portage Avenue downtown, Broadway between Osborne and Main and repairs on other regional roads like Pembina, Lagimodiere, and University Crescent.
But in order for the city to get the money for the road repairs, the province needs to green light the funding.
Mayor Brian Bowman says while he's having discussions with his provincial counterparts, he's worried the Pallister government might want to spend some of the money outside the Perimeter Highway.
Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton is expected to address the issue later Thursday after Question Period.
Here is a full list of the streets that could be renewed:
- Portage Avenue, east bound – Woodlawn to Garden
- Portage Avenue, east and westbound – Main to Memorial
- Pembina Highway, north and southbound – Ducharme to Des Trappistes
- Kind Edward Street, north and southbound – Hyde to Logan
- Grant Avenue, east and westbound – Cambridge to Wilton
- Selkirk Avenue, east and westbound – Arlington to Sinclair
- Salter Street, east and westbound – Flora to Mountain
- University Crescent, north and southbound – Pembina to Chancellor Matheson
- Broadway Street, east and westbound – Osborne to Main
- Keewatin Street, north bound – Inkster to Adsum
- Pandora Street, east and westbound – Wayoata to Day
- Roblin Boulevard, east and westbound – Dieppe to Barker
- Dunkirk Street, north and southbound – St. Vital Bridge to St. Vital Road
- Archibald Street, north and southbound – Elizabeth to Fermor
- Regent Avenue, east and westbound – Rougeau to Plessis
- Corydon Avenue, east and westbound – Wilton to Cambridge
- Sturgeon Avenue, north and southbound – Ness to Portage
- Lagimodiere Boulevard, north and southbound – Knowles to Springfield
- Erin Street, southbound – Notre Dame to Wellington
- Sargent Avenue, southbound – Arlington to Erin