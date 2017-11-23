The City of Winnipeg has released a list of 20 major streets it wants to repair over six years, but it needs the Pallister government to sign off.

In the summer city council requested $182 million in federal infrastructure funds.

Now a wish list of 20 streets is on the table for upgrades including Portage Avenue downtown, Broadway between Osborne and Main and repairs on other regional roads like Pembina, Lagimodiere, and University Crescent.

But in order for the city to get the money for the road repairs, the province needs to green light the funding.

Mayor Brian Bowman says while he's having discussions with his provincial counterparts, he's worried the Pallister government might want to spend some of the money outside the Perimeter Highway.

Municipal Relations Minister Jeff Wharton is expected to address the issue later Thursday after Question Period.

Here is a full list of the streets that could be renewed: