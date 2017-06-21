Some foul discoveries during a walk around their neighbourhood inspired some Manitoba students to take action.

Cheryl Tresoor assigned her grade one class at Bird’s Hill School to walk around East St. Paul and collect garbage in honour of Earth Day. However, the class was disgusted to find a large amount of dog poop and dog poop bags along the pathway in front of their school.

"There were some on the grass near the path and I even saw one in the ditch,” explained six-year-old Charlotte Neal.

“It was gross,” student Jack Wilkinson recalled.

It inspired the students to put pen to paper. As a class, they wrote a letter to East St. Paul Mayor Shelley Hart.

"We suggested that they have garbage cans put outside and maybe signs to tell dog owners to throw out their dog poop bags,” Tresoor said.

The letter prompted a quick response from the mayor, as well as an in-class visit.

"It was wonderful when she spoke with them. She just told them how proud she was, the fact that they're grade ones, and yet they went out and did something for a purpose and did it so respectfully,” Tresoor said.

Hart also took the class’s suggestions. She said extra garbage cans have been ordered, as well as 25 metal signs reminding the public to pick up after their pooches. They should be installed over the next few weeks near the school, along Hoddinott pathway and the trail entrance to Bottomley Creek.

Tresoor’s class said the path is already looking much cleaner. Meanwhile, the entire experience proved to be a lasting lesson for the students.

"If you take care of your earth, the earth will be cleaner and it will be beautiful and better when you go outside and play,” said student Adria Kesunic.