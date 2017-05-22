The cousin of a man struck and killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning hopes the driver comes forward.

Sandra Keeper of Pauingassi First Nation told CTV News her 30-year-old cousin, Glen Owens, was the victim.

“They should come forward and deal with it and apologize to the family,” Keeper said.

Keeper said her cousin was struck near where he was living in downtown Winnipeg. He moved to Winnipeg from Pauingassi last year to study.

Police said a man was walking in the 300 block of Cumberland Avenue around 3:15 a.m. Sunday when a vehicle travelling eastbound on Cumberland struck him and drove off. Paramedics rushed the victim to hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police are asking for help to track down the suspect vehicle, which they believe is grey or silver in colour and would be damaged on its front.

“I don’t know how careless people can be,” Keeper said.

When asked what message the family has for the driver, Keeper said, “We were always raised to forgive. Glen too.”

Keeper describes her cousin as a good man who helped her babysit and worked odd jobs. He spent time working at the school in Pauingassi First Nation as a respite worker and most recently was working to get help to deal with his alcohol addiction.

“The last I spoke to him was Friday,” Keeper said. “He was going to try to go to a detox centre. He told me he wanted to get his life back together.”

In a Facebook message sent to Keeper on Friday, Owens said he planned to enter a rehabilitation program on Wednesday.

"It's time that I make my positive choices and take positive support," Owens said in the text. "I've always swayed my positive support away, but I am taking everyone's advice now. I can't keep on living like this. It's time for change."

Keeper said the family is still working out funeral arrangements.