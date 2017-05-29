

Nolan Kowal, CTV Winnipeg





A 47-year-old man is dead after falling out of the back of a pickup truck and then being run over.

RCMP said the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday in Cross Lake, Man. A 32-year-old man was driving the truck with five passengers and stopped at a home to drop one of them off.

RCMP said none of them were aware that a man was lying in the back box of the truck.

When the truck stopped to drop off a passenger, the man in the back stood up. When the truck began moving again, the man fell out of the back. The man was then hit by the truck as it was backing up.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.

RCMP said the driver was not intoxicated.

An investigation is ongoing.