A group from the taxi industry is asking the city to hit the brakes before it takes steps to bring ride sharing to Winnipeg.

And with a recently-launched petition, the debate surrounding companies like Uber and Lyft is gaining momentum.

On Wednesday, Uber posted a petition titled “Bring Ridesharing to Manitoba”Debate asking those signing it to let provincial and municipal officials know of their support.

Uber user Brent Johnson received an email from the company with the petition in the early hours of Thursday, and immediately signed it.

“I thought great, something’s finally happening,” Johnson said.

Johnson used Uber for the first time while visiting Ottawa and Montreal and was immediately hooked.

“It was so easy. With the app everything is upfront,” Johnson said.

“You can see where you’re going, as the Uber’s coming to pick you up.”

And while Johnson said he liked that customers receive the price up front, he also said he’s aware of a debate at city hall surrounding the potential to bring the ride sharing service here.

“Those who work in the taxi industry of course want to protect what they do, but there’s a desire to be more progressive and more open, and I think that’s the route we need to take as a city.”

The recently-formed Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition is speaking out regarding the potential to bring companies like Uber to Winnipeg, asking the city to consult with its members before moving forward.

Scott McFadyen acts as a spokesperson for the coalition. He told CTV News safety is a key concern.

“Our drivers have very extensive safety protocol including a shield, cameras, an emergency button, extensive training, criminal background checks and vehicle inspections,” McFadyen said.

He stressed the group is seeking equality as to how regulations and bylaws are put in place, while hoping to protect an economy he said supports many taxi drivers.

“They’ve put hundreds of thousands of dollars of their personal money to purchase taxi licenses and at the stroke of a pen they’re worthless,” McFayden said.

In an email statement, a spokesperson for Mayor Brian Bowman wrote that many decisions regarding ride sharing hadn’t been made because the legislation “enabling the overall modernization of the taxicab industry” hadn’t been passed at a provincial level.

That legislation could pass this fall, and would give the city jurisdiction to make changes to ground transportation.

According to the mayor's office, the City of Winnipeg is already preparing an administrative report should the legislation pass.

The Winnipeg Community Taxi Coalition said the Mayor has agreed to meet with the group to discuss its concerns, and that a request for meeting was expected to be drafted on Thursday.