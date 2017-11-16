

Roads will close for this year's Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade just as fans will be heading the Bell MTS Place for a Jets game and the city is asking drivers to plan ahead.

"We're expecting, 20, 30 thousand more people than normal, so the case is, plan ahead and don't expect to get out in a regular time because it's not going to happen, so just make the most of the event and your time there," said Ryan Patrick with the city's transportation centre.

The road closures listed below will be in effect from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. Transit buses will be rerouted during that time.

You can find a map of the parade route on the parade's website.

Closures: