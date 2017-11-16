Featured
Expect to go slow heading to Santa Claus parade, Jets game on Saturday: city
CTV Winnipeg
Published Thursday, November 16, 2017 4:49PM CST
Last Updated Friday, November 17, 2017 8:02PM CST
Roads will close for this year's Winnipeg Santa Claus Parade just as fans will be heading the Bell MTS Place for a Jets game and the city is asking drivers to plan ahead.
"We're expecting, 20, 30 thousand more people than normal, so the case is, plan ahead and don't expect to get out in a regular time because it's not going to happen, so just make the most of the event and your time there," said Ryan Patrick with the city's transportation centre.
The road closures listed below will be in effect from 1:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday. Transit buses will be rerouted during that time.
You can find a map of the parade route on the parade's website.
Closures:
- Portage Avenue will be closed from Sherbrook Street to Main Street
- Portage Avenue East will be closed from Main Street to Westbrook Street
- Hargrave Street, Colony Street, Vaughn Street, Kennedy Street, Edmonton Street, Garry Street, Fort Street, Carlton Street, Donald Street, and Smith Street will be closed at Portage Avenue
- Main Street southbound will be closed between McDermot Avenue and Graham Avenue
- Main Street northbound will be closed between St. Mary Avenue and Portage Avenue
- Pioneer Avenue westbound will be closed between Main Street and Westbrook Street
- Westbrook Street southbound will be closed between Portage Avenue East and William Stephenson Way
- William Stevenson Way eastbound will be closed between Main Street and Waterfront Drive