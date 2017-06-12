Featured
Fake money popping up at Winnipeg garage sales
Winnipeg police said if anyone is concerned about potentially fraudulent money, they should bring it to a local police station for inspection. (Source: Jessica Nguyen-Yeryk)
A woman is warning Winnipeggers about fake money after she received a fake $10 bill at a garage sale over the weekend.
Marlene Hunter had a garage sale in the Elmwood-East Kildonan area Saturday.
Later that evening Hunter said when she went to count the money she noticed one of the $10 bills was different.
She said it had the feeling of an old $10 bill, more like paper, but she examined it closely and noticed it was fake.
“I think they are really ignorant. A lot of people have yard sales and garage to make extra income,” she said.
“You’re selling things as cheap as you can, and for someone to rip you off is wrong,” she added.
Hunter wants to warn people having garage sales to pay close attention during the sale, so they don’t end up losing money.
CTV has also learned about two other bills used at another garage sale in the same neighbourhood over the weekend.
Winnipeg police said if anyone is concerned about potentially fraudulent money, they should bring it to a local police station for inspection.
